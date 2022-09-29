SHIP hosts community health event

A PERSONAL health and wellbeing checks event has been hailed a huge success.

Over 60 people availed of the free checks offered at the Strabane Health Improvement Project's (SHIP) base at Ballycolman Estate last week.

Run in conjunction with the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum, participants availed of a general health check with health and wellbeing packs also offered.

Project manager, Jarlath McNulty, commented: "In one of the most successful community health events run this year by our organisation, we had just under 70 participants taking part in our community health check roadshow event which was run in partnership with the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum.

"Each participant had an opportunity of availing of a full personal MOT health check.

"With additional stalls providing further information on local multi-cultural activities, healthy eating and nutrition programmes, and advice on alcohol and smoking consumption.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all those organisations who provided stalls and information stands on the evening; Lorraine and her health check team from Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum, Sharron McCormick from Shape Your Life, Kamino Rao from Strabane Ethnic Community Association and Edele from the Pink Ladies and Pink Panthers.

"As an organisation we look forward to the ongoing development of additional community health and wellbeing programmes within Strabane town in the coming months and years."