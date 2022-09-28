Fountain Street community group hosts Good Relations trip to Kilmainham Gaol

Wednesday 28 September 2022 12:04

FOUNTAIN Street Community Development Association (FSCDA) via funding kindly received through the Good Relations department of Derry City and Strabane District Council hosted a very enjoyable and successful trip to a trip to Kilmainham Gaol, Dublin, last Saturday.

Aodhán Harkin, project co-ordinator, explained: "Thirty persons from across the town participated in the event which was also held as part of Good Relations Week 2022.

"Following the informative trip those in attendance enjoyed a beautiful dinner at the nearby Patriot's Inn.

"We have plans for further trips and also engagement sessions on the theme of 'Looking Back - Moving Forward'

"If you are interested in further events and activities at Fountain Street, then please contact the centre or follow our Facebook page for updated information."

The centre can be contacted on 02871 885100.

