Feast of entertainment and activities in Alley Theatre autumn/winter programme

THE Alley Theatre have announced a comprehensive programme of music, entertainment, workshops and exhibitions for the autumn/winter season at the Strabane venue.

Highlights include live stand up from Patrick Kielty, Neil Delamere and Conal Gallen, rip roaring entertainment with Superstar Wrestling and live festive shows with country stars and Christmas crooners.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, councillor Sandra Duffy, was joined by Aidan Logue and Michael Ferry and Maureen Doherty from the Strabane Unplugged Commitee and the Liverpool Podcast's Darren Doherty for the official launch.

"I am delighted to announce this packed programme for autumn and winter at the Alley," she said.

"It has been a challenging couple of years for theatres everywhere so it is heartening to see the venue back at full capacity and offering a varied line up of love music, comedy and drama for all the family,

"I am particularly pleased to see so many arts workshops taking place which is a great way for people to come together and learn new skills and crafts from our expert facilitators.

"The full programme is available online and at the theatre so why not access it now and plan your experience?"

The programme includes a bumper line-up for Halloween where families can access arts and crafts, story-telling, live performances and themed movies.

Manager of the Alley Theatre, Louise Boyce added: “We are thrilled to announce our programme for the autumn 2022 season.

"We really do have something for everyone and are delighted to welcome back top class shows such as The Logues, Christmas Country with the Stars, Strabane Chamber Choir and Cash Returns as well as new shows such as Superstar Wrestling, ‘Frankenstein’, Brian Houston and Toccata with ‘Gimme Some Lovin’.

"Community and supporting local artists has always been the ethos of the Alley and we are delighted local comedy star Emer Maguire will be making a welcome return after her sell out show earlier in the year. "

Local rising star Jamie Donnelly will be premiering her first solo gig with an evening of ‘Country Classics’ and selection of gospel and Christmas songs in December.

Strabane’s very own Ronan Boyle is bringing his ‘Boiler Room podcast show to a bigger audience at the Alley for a Christmas special.

Aspiring singer songwriters of all ages will have their chance to perform at the Strabane Unplugged event while Liverpool fans will have the chance to hear from Chris Kirkland and Neil Mellor when the Irish Anfield Road podcast comes live from the venue.

There is a varied programme of arts development workshops for adults and children to include writing and wellbeing, pottery and tiling,

The exhibition area will host exhibitions from artist Marianne O’Kane Boal with ‘Eddie O’Kane: The Rich Tapestry of Life’ and artist Maria Noona McDermott will be displaying her exhibition ‘Time Lapse’ from November

To book tickets for any of the shows and access the new programme visit alley-theatre.com or call the Box Office on 028 71384444.