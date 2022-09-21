Evening of music to mark Culture Night

CULTURE Night is fast approaching with the chance to avail of a number of free cultural activities in venues and public spaces across the district.

As part of the celebrations this Friday, September 23, the Alley Theatre here in the town will welcome two local artists for an evening of music.

Brian Hassan will perform in the Alley Bar with Terry McCafferty also on the bill.

"Join for an evening of music from Brian Hassan and Terry McCafferty, plus lots more," a theatre spokesperson said.

"Come and join us and enjoy live music in the Alley as part of Culture Night."

The evening gets underway at 8pm and admission is free.

Artists, cultural organisations and venues from across Derry and Strabane are presenting a programme of diverse, free entertainment for all ages.

Every county across the Island of Ireland, celebrates this evening with amazing events which bring community together to have the craic, have your say, have a go, be challenged, inspired, wowed, entertained and nourished to flourish and grow together.

To see the full listing of events, visit:

https://www.derrystrabane.com/culturenight

Or, for more information, contact the Alley Theatre Box Office on 028 71384444.