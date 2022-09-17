Aughabrack family make generous donation to Western Trust's Community Respiratory Team in memory of Margaret

THE Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) has gratefully acknowledged a generous donation of £4,244 to the Community Respiratory Team in memory of Margaret Kerlin from Aughabrack.

Niall Kerlin undertook a 48-hour run supported by family and friends to raise funds for the Community Respiratory Team as an acknowledgment and appreciation of the care and supported provided to his mum during her illness.

The Kerlin family also raised funds for Motor Neurone Disease with proceeds split between both worthy causes.

Joan Graham, community respiratory nurse, thanked the Kerlin family for their donation which went towards the purchase of Nonin Sats monitors and other equipment which will be used by the Community Respiratory Team for the benefit of patients with respiratory conditions in the Omagh and surrounding areas.