Strabane church to open its doors to celebrate European Heritage Open Days

ONE of the district's most historical churches will throw open its doors as part of this year's European Heritage Open Days (EHOD).

Hundreds of buildings are preparing to host events to coincide with the annual celebration throughout this week, and Strabane's Church of the Immaculate Conception is among them.

The Community Heritage Team at the Barrack Street church have confirmed that the museum exhibition space, which opened earlier this year, will open to the public on Saturday.

The 'Faith, Foundations and Sacred Spaces - the History and Heritage of the Church of the Immaculate Conception' museum will be open from 2pm until 4pm.

More than 200 historic buildings, monuments, landmarks and hidden gems will offer free entry with activities including talks, virtual tours and lectures as well as brand new places to visit this year.

Other highlights in Tyrone include the ‘Meet the Giant’ walking tours – an opportunity to walk to the Mullaghcarn summit and meet the new Guardian of the Sperrins..

Ahead of the events, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey is encouraging everyone to ‘Learn, Use, Enjoy’ our heritage.

"European Heritage Open Days give all of us the chance to explore our rich heritage by visiting historic buildings not normally open to visitors," she said.

"This year over 200 properties have registered to take part in hosted tours, talks and walks on September 10 and 11.

"There will also be digital events running all week.

"European Heritage Open Days provide access to our natural surroundings from small urban green spaces and gardens, to expansive rural countryside, woodlands, waterways, and geological features.

"I would encourage you to find out more information on the Department for Communities’ website and to learn, use and enjoy the heritage across our communities that makes our places so special.”

European Heritage Open Days is an annual event celebrating local architecture, history and culture, which takes place across Europe and is run here by the Department for Communities (DfC)with the support of the Council of Europe and the European Commission.

This year the event will celebrate a shared theme throughout Europe - ‘Sustainable Heritage: Learn, Use, Enjoy’.

All of the events planned are free to the public, some venues require booking in advance.

To find a full list of events for this year visit Discover NI's website