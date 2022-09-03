Daniel running marathon to raise funds for Foyle Hospice and to continue mum's legacy

A STRABANE man will be lacing up his running shoes later this year as he attempts to complete his first ever marathon.

The fundraiser is in memory of his beloved mum who inspired so many people herself with her mammoth fundraising efforts.

Daniel 'Danje' Casey aims to run the 26.2 miles in November as a way of continuing his mum, Cicely's legacy.

Mrs Casey, who passed away in December last year, ran 18 marathons during her life.

Inspired by his mum and her encouragement that he too should complete the gruelling run, Daniel says it is her memory that is at the forefront of his mind when he takes to the roads.

"I lost my mother before Christmas," he said. "She done 18 marathons all for Foyle Hospice.

"She done Derry, Dublin, Belfast, London, New York and more. She always wanted me to do a marathon and she knows I trained up for half-marathons.

"She's still with me and in my head telling me 'you can do it'. It's no problem for you'.

"I want to continue her legacy in supporting a service which brings so much help and assistance to local families at difficult times," he said.

"I'm running the two Strabane Half-Marathons to raise money for the Foyle Hospice too - a cause that means so much to me - and every donation will help.

"The route is the old route followed by the current route."

With his training currently sitting in around the 12 mile mark, Daniel says he has a great love for running.

"It clears my head all the time, and I know next month that I have to up my training but to be honest, I feel ready for it now because the adrenaline is pumping through me all the time," he added.

"I know my mother is going to push me on the last five or six miles."

The popular Strabane man will be joined by around 50 plus supporters at various stages along the route, and he is grateful for the support and advice from local runners.

"The support so far has been unbelievable with so many people looking to step in on the day and do some miles with me as well and helping out with the planning and sponsorship," he said.

"People have also been stopping me on the street to tell me 'your mum would be proud' and it's brilliant what you are doing'.

"It's nice to hear and I know that she is proud of me.

"One of those taking part with me is Dolores McCay, who run the 18 marathons with my mother.

"I've no time in my mind for completing it, I just want to get to the finish line and raise as much money as I can for Foyle Hospice."

An online fundraising page has been set-up to allow people to make donations, and sponsor sheets are also available with collection buckets in a number of local businesses.

Daniel, who has already completed around 12 half-marathons, plans to undertake the demanding task beginning at 9.30am on November 6.

The route will see him depart from MK's on Derry Road running out and over the flyover Woodside Road down towards the Canal Towpath, up Park Road, into Lifford turning at Murlog Chapel, through Ballindrait, Rossgier, back in through Lifford, out Conneyburrow Road, over Clady Bridge, along Urney Road into Strabane, turning left on the A5 bypass and finishing the final miles along Bradley Way finishing at Melvin.

To donate, search for 'Danje's Marathon Duo' or visit: https://www.gofundme.com/

f/danjes-marathon-duo