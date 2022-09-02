New 'Vibe Tribe' women's group launches in Strabane

A NEW women's group is opening up world of mindfulness and positive thinking for local ladies.

'Vibe Tribe' is a new initiative led by Fountain Street Community Development Association (FSCDA) thanks to funding support from the National Lottery Community Fund via its Awards for All programme.

The official launch of the programme took place at the centre with Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, councillor Sandra Duffy among the attendees, alongside Tommy Carlin from the National Lottery.

Centre manager, Mary Deery, gave a presentation outlining the core aims of the group , its benefits and some of the benefits planned during the year-long schedule.

"This project is aimed at creating a comfortable space where women can feel more grounded and can tap in to their inner self," she explained.

The first element of the programme, a four-week 'Cooking on a Budget' class is already underway, facilitated by Sharron McCormick of Shape Your Life and aiming to help ladies ensure their pounds stretch further.

A four-week Neuro Lingusitic Programme (NLP), teaching how about how the mind works and how to change it for success in any area of your life, is also underway - again overseen by Sharron, who is a NLP master practitioner.

On Friday, September 9, a four-week course in Laughter Therapy is beginning, to help bring some light relief to busy lives.

Proven to help with anxiety and depression, laughter is certainly the best medicine and participants will certainly have their mood lifted and stress relieved during the chair-based exercises.

Participants are also in for a treat with the highlight being a two-day Health and Wellbeing Retreat from October 8 and 10 to Donegal Boardwalk at a cost of £60.

While the spaces, which are limited to 30 people, have quickly filled up, there is a reserve list available.

The retreat will include crystal healing, a mindfulness and breathwork session on the beach, Tai Chi. a cold water dip in the Atlantic and women's scared circle on the beach.

A Menopause Café will be held monthly from October 19 from 10am to 11am.

"We want the world talking about the menopause," Mary explained. "At a Menopause Café people, often strangers, gather to eat cake, drink tea and discuss menopause.

"We are delighted to announce that these cafés will be facilitated by Dr Sandra McNeill, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Altnagelvin.

"The cafés will continue on a monthly basis until January 2023.

As the programme continues, a host of other innovative activities are in the pipeline such as therapeutic and interactive workshops including a basket weaving course in October, a six-week dress-making course in January and rock painting in February.

The packed programme of events will then culminate with a celebration of International Women's Day on March 8.

While no details of what''s been planned yet disclosed, Mary says it will be "a unique celebration".

The Vibe Tribe is open to all women across Strabane. Since its launch, there has been an overwhelming interest.

If you would like to register for any elements of the project, contact Mary or Bridgeen at the centre on 02871 885100 between 9am and 4pm, Monday to Thursday.

The Health and Wellbeing Retreat was fully booked during the launch event, but a reserve list is available in the event of someone dropping out.