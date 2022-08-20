Blues singing sensation Kaz Hawkins returns to the Alley Theatre as part of homecoming tour

THE Alley Theatre will welcome back Kaz Hawkins to the Strabane stage on Friday, August 26, as part of a series of exclusive homecoming shows to promote her new album, due for release in 2022.

Joining Kaz will be her French/Belgian band and special guest Belfast singer/songwriter, Aidan Logan.

The award-winning Kaz Hawkins isn't just a classic Blues interpretation - she is from a generation and culture where Blues emotion is gladly mixed with a soul voice, gospel flights, some rock guitars and cry ballads.

Kaz moved to France in 2019 after the French public fell in love with her heart-breaking hit ballads.

One year later, Kaz signed a record deal with the famous Paris Blues label Dixiefrog Records and cemented her life in France.

Never forgetting what Northern Ireland fans have given her, she can't wait to return with new material, new stories and some good ole 'Belfast Craic'!

Aidan Logan is a songwriter and singer from Belfast. In 2017, Aidan was chosen by Panarts as one of four songwriters to visit Nashville, Tennessee and feature in a series of showcase events.

Aside from appearing, and playing his original material, on American radio and cable television, Aidan played a showcase at the historic Bluebird Cafe 'In-The-Round' with Tenille, Victoria Banks, Mac Macanally and compatriots Kaz Hawkins, Fiona Harte and Jason Clarke.​

Having played at a series of festivals, sharing stages along the way with the likes of Soak and Two Door Cinema Club, Aidan is quite comfortable in front of crowds of thousands.

The artist's humour and engaging crowd interaction endear him quickly to his audience and each performance is full of unique and memorable moments.

His range of up-tempo and sing-along songs and more intimate, slower material make his festival performances a must-see.

Tickets are £20 and are available from the Alley Theatre Website www.alley-theatre.com or call 028 71384444.