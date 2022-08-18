Strabane ready for Ireland the Show!

NOW seen by a live audience of over 250,00 to nightly standing ovations and rave reviews, join this talented cast for 'Ireland The Show' at the Alley Theatre, Strabane, for one magical night only on Wednesday, August 24!

Featuring an all-star Irish cast of the Emerald Isle's most talented singers and performers, accompanied by the fabulous Keltic Storm Band and world champion Gael Force Irish dancers from Kerry, Mayo and Clare.

This unmissable show will take you on a journey through the decades of a globally loved culture.

The show, which has received high acclaim, will feature all the well-known ballads and foot stamping singalongs from the legendary Pogues, Fureys, Dubliners, Makem and Clancy, to name but a small few.

Add to that a string of hilarious stories and jokes from our award-winning Tyrone comedian, Gary Gamble, and topped off with energetic reels and jigs from our fiddling Derry maestro, Richie Remo, and the supremely talented vocals of Donegal singer, Elaine Boyle!

A spokesperson said: "If it’s all things Irish you like, then this is certainly the show for you.

"Guaranteed to take you to Ireland and back in one night! Tickets for Ireland the Show at the Alley Theatre, Strabane, on Wednesday, August 24, are now on sale from the Box Office on 02871 384444 or online at www.alley-theatre.com/whats-on