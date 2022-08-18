Springhill youth take positve mental health podcast on tour

A GROUP of young people from Springhill Park who have created a podcast aimed at tackling issues around young people's mental health too their important message on tour to the streets of Belfast recently.

The 'How to Cope' podcast has involved the youth members of Springhill Park Area Residents and Youth Association (SPARYA) working with the Koram Centre and Belfast-based mental health organisation, Inspire, to create a podcast tackling a number of issues.

Described as a project 'created by young people for young people' the podcast focuses on issues including gambling, teenage pregnancy and suicide.

SPARYA project co-ordinator, Brian McNamee, said the group were delighted to bring their positive mental health messages to the streets of Belfast.

"We where invited by the Feili Phobal Communty Arts Festival in West Belfast to come and participate in their festival," he explained.

"This was set up to help deter young people from having bonfires at this time of year in the Falls Road.

"Our young people arrived on Monday, August 8 and had a morning of leaflet dropping in Belfast City Centre spreading the news about our mental health podcast, How to Cope.

"We then had full access to backstage area and the massive concert where our young people interviewed the local organiser and community workers.

"Our young people asked how this event impacts issues and mental health impact.

"Theu then attended the music night headlined by no other than Timmy Trumpet before arrive home at 2am on the Tuesday morning.

"We have now made a few new partnerships with community groups in West Belfast and we hope this will open new doors to funding but also new areas our young people can explore."