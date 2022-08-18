College launches new 'All Things Higher Education' podcast

SOUTH West College (SWC) has launched a brand new ‘All Things Higher Education’ podcast series.

This podcast will showcase the work of the college by providing free information and tips to help school leavers along with those wishing to return to college to study a higher education course.

The college will have exclusive interviews with various experts across the college hosted by SWC’s Chris Gregg.

The episodes will be broadcast on the SWC Facebook page and YouTube channel.

They will soon be available for on-demand listening.

SWC’s Higher Education co-ordinator, Julie Kelly, welcomed the podcast.

“We pride ourselves in the wide range of higher education options we can offer here for people in County Tyrone and County Fermanagh, right on their doorstep,” she said.

“Our podcast conversations will let potential students hear about their Higher Education options and the doors that will open to them because of choosing to study courses up to degree level at SWC."

The college has the biggest HE course provision in Northern Ireland outside of Belfast, at the heart of local communities across the South West region.

At a time of rapid change and growing uncertainty, SWC is offering this podcast series as one small way to support our local community with the best quality of information and advice when it comes to studying near to their homes and going far in their careers.

Applications are still open for a range of HE courses in areas such as engineering, business, hair and beauty and many others.

Find out more information on the website: www.swc.ac.uk