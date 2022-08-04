Recognition event for Artigarvan volunteers

DURING the COVID pandemic local community volunteers became the driving force behind the response to the health emergency.

From delivering essential items and medical supplies to those isolating and vulnerable to bringing some much-needed joy during the various lockdowns, the army of volunteers who mobilised played a hugely important part in the community response to the crisis and in Artigarvan it was no different!

There a small team of volunteers, spearheaded by local lady Noelle Hall, came together to form the Artigarvan COVID-19 Response group with the aim of assisting locals in any way they could.

Providing invaluable support during turbulent times, the contribution was marked with a special reception hosted by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy, at the Guildhall.

Those involved in Artigarvan COVID-19 Response were invited to the Mayor’s Parlour to meet councillor Duffy and to see the leader of the group, Noelle, receive an award.

This event was very much appreciated and enjoyed by the volunteers who had done so much for the village during the dark days of COVID-19.

During the lockdowns, local people came together to lead the way in providing activities and support people in the village to make life that little bit easier.

There was a serious side to it all as well as volunteers delivered food to those most in need whilst also checking in on those most vulnerable in the area.

With life returning to normal, the volunteers expressed their gratitude to everyone in the village and beyond who gave support to the Response effort.

Noelle added: "We came together as a village. We re-connected and everyone did what they could.

"COVID-19 was terrible but it brought the best out of us all and as a team, we have been very grateful for all the support we received.”

The work continues now as the group has become Artigarvan Community Response, sharing important information and planning new events and activities in future.

Speaking of the event, Mayor Duffy said: "I had a lovely evening hosting a reception for Noelle Hall who was joined by her friends and family to recognise Noelle's fantastic work in supporting the Artigarvan community during the COVID-19 pandemic."

"A big thank-you to Noelle for her selfless work, helping others."

Information on the group is available through their Facebook.