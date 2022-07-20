McGarrigle family make generous donation to Altnagelvin's Emergency Department

A CHEQUE for £3,150 has been presented to staff at Altnagelvin Hospital in memory of a much-loved and popular local woman.

A charity bingo was held last month in Ballylaw Community Hall in memory of Sadie McGarrigle, who passed away on December 9, 2021.

A much-loved wife, mother, grandmother and sister, her family decided to come together to raise funds for the hospital as a token of thanks for their care.

The proceeds of the event, which also involved local lady Sairah Farrell 'braving the shave', have been handed over to the hospital.

A spokesperson for the Western Trust expressed its gratitude to the family.

"The Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) gratefully acknowledges a generous donation of £3,150 to the Emergency Department at Altnagelvin Hospital," a spokesperson said.

"The McGarrigle family held a charity bingo night in the loving memory of their beloved mother Sadie McGarrigle who sadly passed away in the Emergency Department last year..

"We wish to extend our sympathies to the McGarrigle family from the staff in the department and thank them sincerely for this incredible donation which will go towards patient comforts in the Emergency Department."