Community art classes enjoyed at Lisnafin

THE Art Council’s Arts & Older People Programme facilitated by Lisnafin/Ardnalee/Trust CCDA under the ABC (Art Bringing Connectivity) Project, was a huge success.

During May and June summer art classes for local people aged 50 and over took place in Lisnafin Community Centre.

Glass lantern painting classes with Leona Devine took place on Monday morning while paverpol fairy house classes with Christine Bonnar took place on Wednesday mornings.

Free refreshments were provided during the classes in Lisnafin Community Centre.

A spokesperson said: "Lisnafin/Ardnalee/Trust CCDA would like to thank the Arts Council, through its National Lottery Fund, The Public Health Agency and The Baring Foundation for providing the funding to facilitate the art classes in Lisnafin Community Centre as well as the Christmas and Easter community outreach art classes facilitated by Leona and Christine in Melmount Manor and Woodmount care homes."