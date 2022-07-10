Funding support now available for Good Relations Week

ORGANISATIONS across Derry and Strabane are invited to apply for support for events and projects associated with Good Relations Week through the latest round of council funding, which is now open for applications.

This year the annual cross-community celebration of diversity and equality will run from Monday, September 19 to Sunday 25, taking in Culture Night on Friday, September 23.

Local community groups, voluntary organisations, representative groups, statutory bodies, businesses are all encouraged to get involved.

The theme for the celebrations is 'Change Starts with Us' focusing on the UN's Sustainable Development Goals to highlight the many political, social, economic, and environmental challenges faced by people living here.

These global goals provide a blueprint to help achieve a better and more sustainable future for everyone, providing a robust framework for positive community development.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, councillor Sandra Duffy, said Good Relations Week would offer an opportunity for local groups to showcase some of the fantastic work that is ongoing in local community areas right across the city and district.

"Good Relations Week shines a spotlight on the wonderful work that organisations across Derry and Strabane are doing on a daily basis to forge strong cross-community relations and warm and welcoming spaces for everyone to live, work and learn together," she said.

"It's an opportunity to find out more about other cultures and experience an array of ethnic traditions and skills.

"Council's Good Relations team is appealing to local groups to assist them in delivering a diverse and colourful programme to promote awareness and inclusivity, and a greater understanding of the rich blend of cultures that make up our society.

"I would really encourage organisations from all backgrounds to find out how they can take part."

The Good Relations Week funding is now open for applications for up to £500 per organisation.

The closing date for applications is Friday, July 22 at 12 noon and all forms should be emailed to:

pauline.oneill@derrystrabane.com

To find out more and to apply go to:

https://www.derrystrabane.com/good

relationsfunding