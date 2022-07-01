Over 5,000 enjoy Strabane's Summer Jamm extravaganza

THE return of the Summer Jamm Festival to Strabane has been hailed a huge success, bringing 5,000 on to the streets of the town to enjoy the extensive programme of activities and entertainment.

It was the first time since 2019 that the festival had taken place due to the pandemic, and it proved to be a very welcome return as families and people of all ages enjoyed music, dance, entertainment, and street food, while also supporting local businesses who were taking part in the festival through Strabane BID’s ‘Love Strabane’ initiative.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, councillor Sandra Duffy, said it was a fantastic day out for everyone.

“There was a really tangible and positive buzz about Strabane," she said.

"You could just feel in the air that people were really excited to be back out on the streets again and enjoying brilliant festivals like this one.

"It has always been a big staple in the annual events calendar and it had been really sorely missed while we were navigating through the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, so it was a very welcome day to see it back in Strabane.

"It was really special to see thousands of people both younger and older out and about with a smile on their face, enjoying the sun and the festival programme, and supporting local businesses in the process.

"A huge well done to all of the local performers who made the day so special, including Encore PAA, Class Act Theatre Group, The Arts Academy, Strabane Brass Band, The Music to Your Ears Group and all the other great musicians.

"It was a great day out and I hope that everyone enjoyed it as much as I did!”

Council’s head of Culture, Aeidin McCarter, added: “The return of the Summer Jamm Festival to Strabane was a fantastic success.

"Due to the pandemic we weren’t able to host this event in 2020 or 2021 so we wanted to make sure that the first festival back was special and spectacular, and I think we managed to achieve that.

"We saw big crowds of over 5,000 in the town centre and there was a wide range of entertainment and activities for all ages to enjoy.

"We also worked alongside our colleagues in Strabane BID to include and celebrate our local businesses as part of the festivities.

"A big thank you to everyone who helped organise this event and to all those who turned out to support. The atmosphere was amazing."

The return of the festival also afforded the opportunities for local businesses to avail of the increased footfall.

Kieran Kennedy, chairman of Strabane BID, said it was a great day and the 'Love Strabane' initiative was also a huge success.

“It was fantastic to see thousands of people in Strabane supporting our local businesses and our Love Strabane initiative," he added.

"As our businesses continue their period of recovery following the pandemic, it’s vitally important that they receive support and being able to showcase themselves on a platform like Summer Jamm was a great opportunity for all and will hopefully open up a new customer base for them.”