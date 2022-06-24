Barron Cultural Association secures Lottery funding

BACK in March 2022, Barron Cultural Association applied for funding through the National Lottery 'Awards for All' programme to financially support them towards a number of events and festivities towards the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

A spokesperson said: "Barron Cultural Association is delighted to announce to you all our funding success in receiving £9,950 from The National Lottery Community Fund.

"From the committee and event organisers we would like to say a huge thank you to the National Lottery Community Fund for their financial support towards our project.

"Barron Cultural Association will be making further announcements over the next number of months in relation to these celebrations where a series of events are presently being planned and organised.

"Further details later."