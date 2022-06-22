New children's artwork goes on display in Strabane Police Station

ARTWORK by pupils from Killen Primary School is now a bright and colourful feature of daily life in Strabane Police Station.

Derry City and Strabane District Superintendent Clive Beatty said the 15 pieces of artwork that adorn the station's corridors"'bring the community into the station".

He says the artwork, featuring an array of scenes, depicts what community means to the students.

Superintendent Beatty explained: "Part of our effort to make the station more welcoming for the officers to work in is that we wanted to bring the community into the station in some way so that officers are constantly reminded of the service they provide to the community.

"We had our schools liaison officer work with Killen Primary School to ask pupils to paint a picture of what the community means to them."

Superintendent Beatty said the 15 paintings have been framed and put up on the corridor of the station.

He added: "It's a busy corridor so all the officers and visitors to the station, can walk past the artwork and see the community inside the station.

"For me, that reminds officers of why policing is so important to the community, and shows our visitors we are community focused."

Mrs Goan, principal of Killen Primary School, said: “Our children were delighted to be given the opportunity to participate in this project.

"As a small rural school we are very proud of our local community so this was a wonderful opportunity to allow others to see how our children view their local area.

"The children are delighted that their artwork is on display in Strabane Police Station.”