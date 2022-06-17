Mayor lights council buildings in red to raise awareness of COVID medical research

MAYOR of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, will light council’s offices in the Strand Road in the city and the Alley Theatre in Strabane in red later this week in support of a medical research campaign.

The #Red4Research Day on Friday, June 17, aims to get as many people and places as possible to wear red to demonstrate their support and appreciation for all those participating, undertaking and supporting COVID-19 and other medical research.

The campaign hopes to shine a light on the new innovative research system and techniques that have arisen during the pandemic.

“On the front line and behind the scenes incredible research teams continue to work on health and social care research,” said Mayor Duffy.

“COVID-19 has forced all of us to do things differently and be more innovative, flexible and more responsive.

“Over the past two years, the R&D community in collaboration with the health and care sectors and voluntary organisations have achieved a phenomenal amount.

“I hope our lighting of council buildings will go a small way towards raising the profile of medical research and I’d encourage the public to get involved on social media by posting photos of themselves wearing red.”

#Red4Research is completely inclusive -anyone, any age, anywhere can participate; children, adults, even pets.

The concept is very simple, wear any item of red clothing, make a placard saying #Red4Research take a photo and post on social media with the hashtag.

The campaign is all about positivity, creativity and support in the face of adversity.