Fun in the sun as council summer camps are back

PARENTS will be delighted to hear that there are plenty of fun activities planned to keep kids active and amused this summer, with the launch of council’s summer leisure programme.

The Summer Sports Camp programme is now open for bookings, alongside a wide range of sports and leisure activities for all ages and abilities.

A packed programme will be hosted at the Foyle Arena, Templemore Sports Complex and Melvin Sports Complex over a six-week period throughout July and August.

Sports development manager at council, Ryan Porter, said that places are expected to fill up fast.

"The Summer Camps will be hosted by fully qualified sports and physical activity coaches who want to deliver fun camps that not only improve health and fitness, but also offer the chance to make new friends and learn new skills,” he said.

"Over the course of the week children can take part in a whole host of sports including soccer, Gaelic football, cricket, athletics, rugby, hockey, dodgeball and many fun games.

"Each day there will be fun competitions and prizes and certificates for children to win and the camps will be fully focused on children having fun with their friends.

The camps are always extremely popular so I would advise booking early to ensure places."

The Summer Camps will feature four hours of activities each day and are open to children aged 6-13 and children must be aged six on the first day of camp.

As well as introducing the kids to new sports there will be a mix of other fun activities such as dodgeball, tag games and races for all to enjoy.

The schemes will be delivered in council’s outdoor spaces and while good weather is always a bonus, it’s not guaranteed and children are asked to come prepared for all types of weather.

Children should bring a drink, have sunscreen applied before each session and bring suitable clothes such as trainers, tracksuit shorts and a t-shirt.

Over the course of the summer council will also be running intensive swim lessons, climbing courses and National Pool Lifeguard courses.

Fitness enthusiasts can also avail of an additional all-inclusive package with the £60 for 60 days promotion which is currently live.

Online booking for Melvin Arena opened yesterday (Tuesday). At Foyle Arena bookings go live from 9am today (Wednesday).

Templemore Sports Complex can be booked from 9am on June 16. Customers can also contact the centres directly by phone from these dates.

The full timetable of events and booking information is available at derrystrabaneleisure.com/summercamps

​