1st Strabane Scout Group host annual meeting

THERE was a good attendance at 1st Strabane Scout Group’s annual general meeting (AGM) in the Scout Hall, Patrick Street.

Secretary, Nicola Cummings gave an overview of the past three years.

Treasurer, Cordner Stuart, reported on group finances, followed by leaders giving their section reports.

Outgoing chairperson, Betty Brace, commended the Scout leaders and Executive Committee for keeping 1st Strabane Scout Group going during the pandemic.

Tyrone County Commissioner, Nigel Collins, presented Cub Scouts with their challenge and activity badges, assisted by leader, Eileen Millar.

The Executive Committee for 2022/23 was elected with George Haire as chairperson for the incoming year.

"Beavers, Cubs and Scout Sections will resume meetings in September 2022," a spokesperson said.

"Updates can be viewed on 1st Strabane Scout Group Facebook page."