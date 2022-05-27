Three Asda Strabane colleagues celebrate 75 years of combined service

THREE colleagues from Asda Strabane recently celebrated a collective 75 years of service with the retailer.

Cheryl Devine, Vincent McDermott and Ann Marie Kelly were each recognised for reaching their 25 year milestone.

Cheryl commented: "Along with the rest of our team, I was delighted to attend the Big Anniversary celebration event.

"It was a wonderful opportunity to have some fun, congratulate each other, and reflect on all of the great memories we’ve shared over the years with Asda.”

In total 57 Asda colleagues across Northern Ireland received ‘Big Anniversary’ recognition for service up to 2021.

When combined, this equates to a huge 1,640 years worked by colleagues, section leaders and managers from 13 Northern Ireland stores, including Asda Living.

Congratulating the 2021 award recipients, George Rankin, senior director for Asda Northern Ireland, said: "Our ‘Big Anniversary’ is a chance to celebrate our wonderful colleagues who make our stores special places to shop, year in and year out.

“They never cease going the extra mile and their resilience, commitment, support and dedication to our customers continues to shine through.

"We’re enormously proud of our team and are delighted to recognise them for both their individual and team efforts.

“Their collective years of service is also outstanding. A huge well done to everyone for reaching such impressive milestones - and here’s to many more!”