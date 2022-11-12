Strabane Triathlon Club launches 5km winter time trial series

STRABANE Triathlon Club will be launching a series of 5km run time trials throughout the winter months starting this Saturday and incorporating the Holy Cross College Parkrun.

On the first Saturday of each month, club members will be able to participate in the 5km event with times being recorded and various category prizes for those who attend all four time trials.

The dates of the four time trials are Saturday, November 5, December 3, January 7 and Saturday 4.

A spokesperson explained: "Various pacers will be available to help those members striving for a particular time and the focus of the sessions will be on providing an opportunity to mix with each other in a friendly, social setting.

"A warm up and drills will be organised from 9.15am on the track for anyone wishing to join us, and refreshments will be available afterwards.

"Any member wishing to take part should bring their barcode to ensure that their time is recorded in the official results."

For anyone who needs to register with parkrun, the link can be found here:

https://www.parkrun.org.uk/register/

For further information, contact the club via its Facebook page.

Saturday’s time trial takes place a week after a very strong showing by the club in the Dublin Marathon on Sunday as club members Michael Duncan, John McDermott, Sean Doherty, Gavin McCay and Rossa Noonan all delivered excellent performances.

Helped along the course with favourable weather conditions, all five showed great strength and perseverance to achieve impressive results.

Michael Duncan showed that experience counts when it comes to marathon running by posting an incredible time of 2:57:55 to earn himself a third place finish in the M60 category and bringing home a national medal back to Strabane - an amazing achievement.

The spokesperson added: "Congratulations and very well done to Gavin, John, Sean, Rossa and Michael on their fantastic marathon endeavours, for which the club is rightly proud.

"The club wishes to pay a special thanks as well to our sponsors Conway Plumbing, Miller Wholesale Ltd, AGL Chartered Accountants and AP Recovery who have assisted us financially throughout the year ensuring that the club continues to thrive.

"Finally, the club extends our deepest sympathies and condolences to the McLaughlin family on the passing of Mrs Helena McLaughlin, mother of club secretary and founding member, Conor McLaughlin, and offer our continued thoughts and heartfelt prayers to the entire McLaughlin family at this sad and difficult time."