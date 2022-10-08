Young Lifford Strabane AC athletes recognised at County Board awards

THE Donegal Athletics Board held its annual awards in Killybegs with Lifford Strabane AC's young athletes among the winners.

This was the first time the awards have been held since 2019 and covered three years from 2020 through to 2022 with over 300 in attendance.

The County Board selects the Junior, Senior and Masters Athletes of the Year in addition to Athletes of the Year awards across five disciplines of sprints, throws, middle distance, walks and jumps.

All five awards named after the five founding members of the County Board.

Separately, each club then selects its own under 15 and over 15 girls and boys for recognition by the County Board.

"For Lifford Strabane AC, we have a points-based selection criteria recognising performance for our juvenile athletes from international performances through to national, provincial and county achievements," a club spokesperson said.

"Adrienne Gallen received the County Board Junior Athlete of the Year award for 2021 while Brendan O'Donnell received the inaugural Ben O'Donnell award for Throwers for 2020 and Cormac Carlin was awarded the PJ O Carlin award for Middle Distance runners for 2021."

The Club Athletes of the Year were:

2020: Ashleigh McArdle (U15), Adrienne Gallen (O15) and Finn O'Neill (O15)

2021: Caoimhe Gallen (U15), Adrienne Gallen (O15) and Finn O'Neill (O15)

2022: Kayla Russell (U15), Caoimhe Gallen (O15) and Finn O'Neill (O15)

The spokesperson added: "Well done to all our athletes for their outstanding performances over the past three years and we look forward to many more for the year ahead."