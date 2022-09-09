Another busy weekend for Strabane Tri Club members

STRABANE Triathlon Club had another busy and successful weekend with members competing in both the Mourne Sprint Triathlon and Waterside Half Marathon.

First up was Brendan Murphy who made the trip down to Castlewellan on Saturday to compete in the Mourne Sprint Triathlon.

After a short 750m lap of Castlewellan Lake, Brendan exited the water safely before starting the 20km bike leg.

Despite the adverse weather conditions making the cycle course tricky, he managed to ride safely back to transition to complete the 5km leg.

A good solid run saw Brendan finishing in 11th place overall and claiming the second M35 category prize.

The following day saw club members Joe Clarke, Conor McLaughlin and John McDermott travel up to Derry to compete in the Waterside Half Marathon.

Fortunately, the weather conditions had improved significantly throughout the morning as Conor, Joe and John made their way from Ebrington to begin their 13.1 mile run which saw them meandering through the grounds of Gransha before crossing the Foyle bridge, running down to the Brandywell and finally crossing the Peace Bridge to finish in St. Columb’s Park.

All three athletes put in solid performances to complete a hugely successful weekend for the club.

A club spokesperson said: "A huge well done to all of the Strabane triathletes and runners for making it to the finish line of both races, with a special thanks to all of the supporters who cheered us on along the way.

"Finally, the club would like to thank our sponsors, AP Recovery and Conway Plumbing, for their generous sponsorship, ensuring the weekend’s events were a huge success."

The next fixture in the club calendar will be this Sunday where club members Joe Clarke and Conor McLaughlin will be competing in the Hazlewood Triathlon in Sligo and everyone

in the club wishes them the very best of luck.