McGlynn finishes in top 30 at European Championships

STRABANE athlete, Ann-Marie McGlynn, finished 29th in the women’s marathon at the European Athletics Championships in Munich.

McGlynn, a member of Letterkenny AC, continued her superb form this season and crossed the line in a in a season’s best time of 2:38:26 in blistering warm conditions.

Prior to the event, Athletics Ireland said McGlynn, who is coached by Emmett Dunleavy, had a personal best time of 2:29.34.

Her performance helped Team Ireland to a fifth place finish overall and she was the second Irish runner home with Fionnuala McCormack finishing seventh.

Four-time Olympian McCormack clocked 2:29:25 with Aoife Cooke’s 2:40:37 seeing her finish in 34th.

Germany, Spain and Poland took the first three team positions.

Elsewhere, Gortin twins Eilish and Roisin Flanagan - who are members of Finn Valley AC - will also represent Team Ireland on Thursday.

Eilish will take on the 3,000m steeplechase heats and Roisin will compete in the 5,000m final.

An Irish team of over 35 athletes are competing in the European Athletics Championships which run until August 21.

The Championships see 1,540 athletes from 47 nations battle it out in 50 medal events over the seven-day schedule, with a strong Irish representation on each day.