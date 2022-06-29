Finn to represent Ireland at European Under 18 Championships

LIFFORD Strabane AC's Finn O'Neill has been selected to represent Ireland at the European U18 Championships in Jerusalem, Israel.

Athletics Ireland has selected 20 athletes for the championships which will run from July 4 to 7.

A club spokesperson said they are delighted for the young athlete who will compete in the decathlon and have wished him every success.

"Finn has been in top form in recent months having achieved the qualifying standard in Somerset back in May and also breaking the Irish U18 decathlon record," they said.

"Training and competing across ten events requires a huge commitment and dedication and achieving international selection is the culmination of years of hard work as a juvenile athlete.

"This commitment is not just confined to the athlete but to a large supportive team including family and specialist coaches across the running, jumping and throwing disciplines.

"The decathlon will take place over two days on July 6 and 7 nd we wish Finn every success at these Europeans.

"Congratulations also to young Fintan Dewhirst from the Tír Chónaill Club who has achieved selection in the 400m hurdles and our best wishes also go to him and the rest of the Irish team."